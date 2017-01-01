Jump to navigation
Episode 8 - Tiritiri o te Moana - Koura 2 Ways
Koura two ways;
- Koura medallions served with Riwai Salad with Watercress Caper salad dressing
- Garlic butter grilled Koura with a Hot Kina Sauce
Ingrediants;
- 1 Koura
- 2litres water
- 4tbspn salt
Riwai Salad with Watercress and Caper Dressing
- 3-4 Agria Potatoes
- 1 tbspn salt
- 1 whole free range egg
- 1 yolk free range egg
- 2 tsp Dijon mustard
- 2-3 Garlic cloves
- 2-3 handfuls watercress leaves (rau only not stalks)
- ½ lemon juice
- ¾C grapeseed Oil
- ¼C good quality Olive Oil ( I like to use Village Press)
- 1 Tbspn capers
- salt and pepper to taste
Garlic Butter;
- 2 cloves garlic
- 50gm butter
Kina Sauce
- 5 tongues kina
- 125ml cream
- 1/2 red onion
- salt and pepper to taste
Garnish;
Method: To cook Koura
- Put fresh koura into fridge or freezer (makes them go to sleep).
- Bring salted water to the boil in a large pot and then carefully add koura.
- Let water come back up to the boil then set timer for 8 minutes.
- Once done, drain and put koura into water bath (water and ice) to stop the cooking process.
Method: To make Riwai Salad with Watercress and Caper Dressing
- Peel and boil potatoes in salted water until cooked but still slightly firm.
- Once cooked, drain water and place potatoes in an ice bath to stop the cooking process.
- To make the watercress and caper dressing, put whole egg, yolk, mustard, garlic, watercress, lemon juice, salt and pepper into a blender.
- Mix and then slowly add in oil.
- Fold into the dressing the capers then mix into the cooled potatoes.
Method: To make Garlic Butter
- Crush garlic cloves and mix into the butter.
Method: To make kina sauce
- Add a butter to pan and heat slowly.
- Dice onion and add to the butter and cook until soft.
- Add cream, salt pepper and kina.