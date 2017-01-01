TV show sub navigation

Episode 8 - Tiritiri o te Moana - Koura 2 Ways

Koura with potato and watercress salad presented in a bowl

Koura two ways;

  1. Koura medallions served with Riwai Salad with Watercress Caper salad dressing
  2. Garlic butter grilled Koura with a Hot Kina Sauce

Ingrediants;

  • 1                         Koura
  • 2litres                water
  • 4tbspn               salt

Riwai Salad with Watercress and Caper Dressing

  • 3-4                Agria Potatoes
  • 1 tbspn         salt
  • 1                   whole free range egg
  • 1                   yolk free range egg
  • 2 tsp            Dijon mustard
  • 2-3               Garlic cloves
  • 2-3 handfuls watercress leaves (rau only not stalks)
  • ½ lemon juice  
  • ¾C                 grapeseed Oil
  • ¼C                 good quality Olive Oil ( I like to use Village Press)
  • 1 Tbspn          capers
  • salt and pepper to taste

Garlic Butter;

  • 2 cloves        garlic
  • 50gm            butter

Kina Sauce

  • 5 tongues     kina
  • 125ml            cream
  • 1/2                 red onion
  • salt and pepper to taste

Garnish;

  • Mint, Dill, Chives

Method: To cook Koura

  1. Put fresh koura into fridge or freezer (makes them go to sleep).
  2. Bring salted water to the boil in a large pot and then carefully add koura.
  3. Let water come back up to the boil then set timer for 8 minutes.
  4. Once done, drain and put koura into water bath (water and ice) to stop the cooking process.

Method: To make Riwai Salad with Watercress and Caper Dressing

  1. Peel and boil potatoes in salted water until cooked but still slightly firm.
  2. Once cooked, drain water and place potatoes in an ice bath to stop the cooking process. 
  3. To make the watercress and caper dressing, put whole egg, yolk, mustard, garlic, watercress, lemon juice, salt and pepper into a blender.
  4. Mix and then slowly add in oil. 
  5. Fold into the dressing the capers then mix into the cooled potatoes.

Method: To make Garlic Butter

  1. Crush garlic cloves and mix into the butter.

Method: To make kina sauce

  1. Add a butter to pan and heat slowly.
  2. Dice onion and add to the butter and cook until soft.
  3. Add cream, salt pepper and kina.

