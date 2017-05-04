TV show sub navigation

Episode 7 - Inanga Delight

Inanga Fritters

Ingredients

  • ¾ Cup Inanga (whitebait)
  • 5 egg whites
  • 2-3 yolks

To taste

  • Salt and white pepper

Watakerihi Keremi (Watakeri Aoili)

Ingredients

  • 1 free range Egg
  • 1 Yolk free range egg
  • 2 tspn Dijon mustard
  • 2-3 Garlic cloves
  • 2-3 handfuls Watercress leaves (rau only not stalks)
  • 1-2 Juice of lemon
  • ¾ Cup Grapeseed Oil
  • ¼ Cup Good quality Olive Oil ( I like to use Village Press)

Pear and Beetroot Salad

Ingredients

  • 1 Pear cut into matchsticks
  • 1 Beetroot, cut into matchsticks
  • 2 handfuls Baby Cos Salad
  • ½ lemon Juice
  • Drizzle (1tspn) Avocado Oil

To taste

  • Salt

Method: To make Inanga Fritters

  1. Mix egg whites in kitchen whizz until light and fluffy, in another bowl beat the yolks then gently fold into the whites with the inanga.
  2. Season with salt and white pepper. 
  3. Shallow fry fritters on a medium heat in butter and oil turning fritter carefully to not let all the air of the mix collapse.
  4. Best served immediately.

Method: To make Watakerihi Keremi

  1. Put the whole egg, yolk, mustard, garlic, watercress and lemon juice into blender and mix.
  2. Then very slowly in a thin stream, add the oils and add more salt and pepper to taste if required.

Method: To make Pear and Beetroot Salad

  1. Peel beetroot and cut into fine matchsticks. 
  2. Into a bowl mix together the pear, beetroot and cos.
  3. Toss through the oil and lemon juice, season with salt.

Watch this episode online

You might also like

Similar blogs