Episode 7 - Inanga Delight
Inanga Fritters
Ingredients
- ¾ Cup Inanga (whitebait)
- 5 egg whites
- 2-3 yolks
To taste
- Salt and white pepper
Watakerihi Keremi (Watakeri Aoili)
Ingredients
- 1 free range Egg
- 1 Yolk free range egg
- 2 tspn Dijon mustard
- 2-3 Garlic cloves
- 2-3 handfuls Watercress leaves (rau only not stalks)
- 1-2 Juice of lemon
- ¾ Cup Grapeseed Oil
- ¼ Cup Good quality Olive Oil ( I like to use Village Press)
Pear and Beetroot Salad
Ingredients
- 1 Pear cut into matchsticks
- 1 Beetroot, cut into matchsticks
- 2 handfuls Baby Cos Salad
- ½ lemon Juice
- Drizzle (1tspn) Avocado Oil
To taste
- Salt
Method: To make Inanga Fritters
- Mix egg whites in kitchen whizz until light and fluffy, in another bowl beat the yolks then gently fold into the whites with the inanga.
- Season with salt and white pepper.
- Shallow fry fritters on a medium heat in butter and oil turning fritter carefully to not let all the air of the mix collapse.
- Best served immediately.
Method: To make Watakerihi Keremi
- Put the whole egg, yolk, mustard, garlic, watercress and lemon juice into blender and mix.
- Then very slowly in a thin stream, add the oils and add more salt and pepper to taste if required.
Method: To make Pear and Beetroot Salad
- Peel beetroot and cut into fine matchsticks.
- Into a bowl mix together the pear, beetroot and cos.
- Toss through the oil and lemon juice, season with salt.