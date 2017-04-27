Episode 6 - Ara Ara Mata

Salt wash – 7 teaspoons of salt to 1 litre of water
Salt & Pepper to taste
Kinaki Ngāhere
Handful of each Basil, Mint, Parsley and Puha
Tbsp of each Anchovies and Capers
1 Juice of one lemon
1 tsp Dijon mustard
White pepper and salt to taste
¼ Cup Olive Oil
Araara Parai
1 fillet Trevally
2 tbsp Grape seed oil
2 tbsp Flour
2 tbsp Butter
Method for Ara Ara Mata
Cut fish into bite size chunks, cover with lemon juice – put into fridge and leave the fish soaking in juice until the flesh becomes opaque. This should take approximately 1-2hrs.
Squeeze fish to remove all the lemon juice, make up salt/water wash and put fish into it.
Stir in the wash and then remove, squeezing out the liquid.
Put fish into bowl and add all the rest of the ingredients that have been chopped into small pieces, cover with coconut cream add Tabasco to taste. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with zest of lemon and chopped coriander.
Chill in fridge for at least 30 mins prior to serving.
Method for Kinaki Ngāhere
Put all ingredients into a food processor and mix together, season with salt and pepper.
Method for Araara Parai
Add a little salt and pepper to flour, dip fish into the flour.
Add to hot pan containing butter and oil (enough for a shallow fry).
Place floured fish in the pan and cook until golden (should only take 1 min per side). Don’t overcook.
Mark Sykes Potae is going to prepare a whanau birthday dinner for his brother and hopes that Rex will help him with a seafood dish. Tonight they prepare seafood fritters, whole baked fish and chocolate mousse.