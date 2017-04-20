TV show sub navigation

Episode 5 - Paraoa 3 Ways

Takakau

Ingredients;

  • 3 C                     plain Flour
  • ½ tspn                Salt
  • 1-1.5 C                warm Water

Rewana Bug

Ingredients;

  • 2 C                     flour
  • 3                         medium size Rewana potatoes
  • 1Tblpn                sugar
  • plain Flour
  • ½-1C                   warm Water

    
Rewana

Ingredients;

  • 5 C                    flour
  • Rewana bug     as above
  • 3 Tbspn            Sugar
  • 1.5 C                  warm water
  • 1C                     flour (extra for kneading)

Paraoa Parai

Ingredients;

  • 4C                    plain Flour
  • 4tspn               baking Powder
  • ½ tspn             salt
  • 1C                     milk
  • 1C                     water
  • ½ Tbspn          sugar
  • 3 containers    Beef Dripping or enough to fill your frying pan

Method: To make Takakau

  1. Mix flour and salt in bowl then using a water to cut in to the dry ingredients, add in warm water.
  2. Don’t over mix.
  3. Once the mixture comes together, knead gently for approx. 1 min then roll out into a flat circle onto a greased and lightly floured tray.
  4. Bake 190 degrees for approx. 9 mins

Method: To make the Rewana Bug

  1. Peel and boil potatoes, cover with enough water to just cover the potatoes (do not salt the water).
  2. Boil until cooked.
  3. Cut the potatoes in the water into chunks.
  4. Leave the potatoes in the water until the water has cooled down.  
  5. Once cool, use a sieve to remove the potatoes and reserve the water.
  6. Into a bowl mix the flour, sugar and add the potato water until the mix is similar to a runny pancake mix.
  7. Cover and leave in a warm place to prove (when mix starts to bubble and rise, its ready to use).

Method: To make Rewana Bread

  1. Put flour and sugar in large bowl, add the rewana bug mix with approx. 1 C of the warm water.
  2. Mix all ingredients together, then remove 1/3rd of the mix and put back into a bowl (this is your bug ready for your next bread).  
  3. Pour remaining mix onto the bench and knead for approximately 10 mins, using more flour if required to ensure mix doesn’t stick to the bench.  
  4. Put into a well-greased umu (camp oven or loaf tin, not forgetting to grease the lid) and leave to rise at least ¾ of the size of the dish.  
  5. Bake 150 degrees for approximately 1 hour.  Remove from the oven and let it cool in umu for approximately 10mins, then remove and wrap in damp tea towel.

Method: To make Paraoa Parai

  1. Mix together flour, sugar, baking powder and salt then add milk and water until mixture has come together but still quite a wet mix.
  2. Flour bench and knead your dough until it comes together (should take approx. 3 mins), roll out into flat round approx. 1.5cm in height.  
  3. Cut into squares.
  4. Melt dripping in fry pan until smoking, lower the heat slightly then cook bread, turning once the under-side is golden brown.

