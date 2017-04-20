Jump to navigation
Episode 5 - Paraoa 3 Ways
Takakau
Ingredients;
- 3 C plain Flour
- ½ tspn Salt
- 1-1.5 C warm Water
Rewana Bug
Ingredients;
- 2 C flour
- 3 medium size Rewana potatoes
- 1Tblpn sugar
- plain Flour
- ½-1C warm Water
Rewana
Ingredients;
- 5 C flour
- Rewana bug as above
- 3 Tbspn Sugar
- 1.5 C warm water
- 1C flour (extra for kneading)
Paraoa Parai
Ingredients;
- 4C plain Flour
- 4tspn baking Powder
- ½ tspn salt
- 1C milk
- 1C water
- ½ Tbspn sugar
- 3 containers Beef Dripping or enough to fill your frying pan
Method: To make Takakau
- Mix flour and salt in bowl then using a water to cut in to the dry ingredients, add in warm water.
- Don’t over mix.
- Once the mixture comes together, knead gently for approx. 1 min then roll out into a flat circle onto a greased and lightly floured tray.
- Bake 190 degrees for approx. 9 mins
Method: To make the Rewana Bug
- Peel and boil potatoes, cover with enough water to just cover the potatoes (do not salt the water).
- Boil until cooked.
- Cut the potatoes in the water into chunks.
- Leave the potatoes in the water until the water has cooled down.
- Once cool, use a sieve to remove the potatoes and reserve the water.
- Into a bowl mix the flour, sugar and add the potato water until the mix is similar to a runny pancake mix.
- Cover and leave in a warm place to prove (when mix starts to bubble and rise, its ready to use).
Method: To make Rewana Bread
- Put flour and sugar in large bowl, add the rewana bug mix with approx. 1 C of the warm water.
- Mix all ingredients together, then remove 1/3rd of the mix and put back into a bowl (this is your bug ready for your next bread).
- Pour remaining mix onto the bench and knead for approximately 10 mins, using more flour if required to ensure mix doesn’t stick to the bench.
- Put into a well-greased umu (camp oven or loaf tin, not forgetting to grease the lid) and leave to rise at least ¾ of the size of the dish.
- Bake 150 degrees for approximately 1 hour. Remove from the oven and let it cool in umu for approximately 10mins, then remove and wrap in damp tea towel.
Method: To make Paraoa Parai
- Mix together flour, sugar, baking powder and salt then add milk and water until mixture has come together but still quite a wet mix.
- Flour bench and knead your dough until it comes together (should take approx. 3 mins), roll out into flat round approx. 1.5cm in height.
- Cut into squares.
- Melt dripping in fry pan until smoking, lower the heat slightly then cook bread, turning once the under-side is golden brown.