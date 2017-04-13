TV show sub navigation

Episode 4 - Pāua Horotai

Pāua Horotai presented on chopping board on bench

Paua Frittetes

Ingrediants;

  • 4                 Paua minced
  • 1                  Red chilli
  • 1                  Red onion
  • To taste     Salt and Pepper
  • 1                 Egg White
  • 1-2 tbsp     flour

Panko crumbed Haloumi Paua balls

Ingredients;

  • Paua Frittette     mixture above 
  • 4 tbsp                 Rice Bran Oil
  • 1 small packet    Haloumi
  • 3 handfuls          Panko Crumbs

    
Avocado Mousse 

Ingredients;

  • 1-2               Avocado
  • 4 tblpn        Coconut cream
  • To taste      Tabasco sauce
  • ½ lemon     Lemon juice
  • To taste      Salt and pepper

Method: To make paua frittete

  1. Add to minced paua; finely chopped chilli, salt, pepper, tabasco to taste, and lemon juice
  2. Bind together with egg white
  3. Combine with flour

Method: To make Haloumi Balls

  1. Cut haloumi into small size bites
  2. Roll frittete mixture into small balls
  3. Roll in haloumi and then shallow fry balls in oil until golden.

Method: To make Panko Balls

  1. Roll frittete mixture in panko crumb
  2. Deep fry in oil until golden.

Method: To make avocado mousse

  1. Mix in a blender avocado and coconut cream
  2. season with tabasco, lemon juice, salt and pepper 
  3. For an extra fine mousse pass through a sieve. 
  4. Can also be served slightly chilled.

