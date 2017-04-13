Jump to navigation
Jump to content
TV show sub navigation
Episode 4 - Pāua Horotai
Paua Frittetes
Ingrediants;
- 4 Paua minced
- 1 Red chilli
- 1 Red onion
- To taste Salt and Pepper
- 1 Egg White
- 1-2 tbsp flour
Panko crumbed Haloumi Paua balls
Ingredients;
- Paua Frittette mixture above
- 4 tbsp Rice Bran Oil
- 1 small packet Haloumi
- 3 handfuls Panko Crumbs
Avocado Mousse
Ingredients;
- 1-2 Avocado
- 4 tblpn Coconut cream
- To taste Tabasco sauce
- ½ lemon Lemon juice
- To taste Salt and pepper
Method: To make paua frittete
- Add to minced paua; finely chopped chilli, salt, pepper, tabasco to taste, and lemon juice
- Bind together with egg white
- Combine with flour
Method: To make Haloumi Balls
- Cut haloumi into small size bites
- Roll frittete mixture into small balls
- Roll in haloumi and then shallow fry balls in oil until golden.
Method: To make Panko Balls
- Roll frittete mixture in panko crumb
- Deep fry in oil until golden.
Method: To make avocado mousse
- Mix in a blender avocado and coconut cream
- season with tabasco, lemon juice, salt and pepper
- For an extra fine mousse pass through a sieve.
- Can also be served slightly chilled.