Episode 2 - Ko Iwi Poaka
Ingredients:
- 1 whole Pork Back Bone
- ½ C salt
- Water
- one shopping bag full Watercress or Puha
- one per person Riwai (potato)
- one per person Poukena (pumpkin)
- one per person Kumara
Motumotu (dough boys)
- 1C plain Flour
- ¼ tspn Baking Powder
- ¼ C Milk
- Salt
- ¼ C Warm Water
Penupenu
- 1 fork cooked Riwai ¼ cooked
- ¼ cooked Paukena
- ¼ cooked Kumara
- Juice from the boil up
- Butter to taste
Method: To make Ko Iwi Poaka
- In a large stock pot add your pork bones, fill pot so that the bones are covered by water.
- Add salt and turn your temperature on high and bring to a boil, once boiling turn down the temperature slightly and simmer away until your meat is ready.
- Depending on the size of your bones this could take between 60-90mins.
- Then add your peeled potatoes, bring the pot to a boil again, and then add the kumara.
- When the pot returns to boiling add the pumpkin.
- When the pot comes to boil add watercress and press below the surface of the water.
- Then bring to boil again. Last but not least add the motumotu to the top of watercress let steam on top for approx. 7 mins.
- Try and keep the motumotu above the water to allow a steaming effect.
- When the motumotu is ready then the koiwi poaka is done.
Method: To make Motumotu
- Mix dry ingredients together, add milk and mix together and combine until you have the consistency of a sponge.
- Knead until combined, roll into long thin tubes to your desired thickness.
- Snip of the required size - this can vary from as big as a small marble to as large as a golf ball.
- Once Ko Iwi Poaka is ready, take the lid off the pot and drop the motumotu on top.
- Let them cook in the steam, (do not dunk them into the water).
Method: To make Penupenu
- After the koiwi poaka is cooked take riwai, paukena, kumara and mash together.
- Add watercress and chop up until fine, if too dry add a little juice from the boil up.
- Add a little butter if you like for taste (not necessary).