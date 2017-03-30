TV show sub navigation

Episode 2 - Ko Iwi Poaka

Ko iwi poaka ingrediants dispalyed in a pot.

Ingredients:

  • 1 whole Pork Back Bone
  • ½ C salt
  • Water
  • one shopping bag full Watercress or Puha
  • one per person  Riwai (potato)
  • one per person Poukena (pumpkin)
  • one per person Kumara

Motumotu (dough boys)

  • 1C plain Flour
  • ¼ tspn Baking Powder
  • ¼ C Milk
  • Salt
  • ¼ C Warm Water

Penupenu

  • 1 fork cooked Riwai ¼ cooked
  • ¼ cooked Paukena 
  • ¼ cooked Kumara 
  • Juice from the boil up
  • Butter to taste

Method: To make Ko Iwi Poaka 

  1. In a large stock pot add your pork bones, fill pot so that the bones are covered by water.
  2. Add salt and turn your temperature on high and bring to a boil, once boiling turn down the temperature slightly and simmer away until your meat is ready.
  3. Depending on the size of your bones this could take between 60-90mins.
  4. Then add your peeled potatoes, bring the pot to a boil again, and then add the kumara.
  5. When the pot returns to boiling add the pumpkin.
  6. When the pot comes to boil add watercress and press below the surface of the water.
  7. Then bring to boil again. Last but not least add the motumotu to the top of watercress let steam on top for approx. 7 mins.
  8. Try and keep the motumotu above the water to allow a steaming effect.
  9. When the motumotu is ready then the koiwi poaka is done.

 
Method: To make Motumotu

  1. Mix dry ingredients together, add milk and mix together and combine until you have the consistency of a sponge.
  2. Knead until combined, roll into long thin tubes to your desired thickness.
  3. Snip of the required size - this can vary from as big as a small marble to as large as a golf ball.
  4. Once Ko Iwi Poaka is ready, take the lid off the pot and drop the motumotu on top.
  5. Let them cook in the steam, (do not dunk them into the water).

Method: To make Penupenu

  • After the koiwi poaka is cooked take riwai, paukena, kumara and mash together.
  • Add watercress and chop up until fine, if too dry add a little juice from the boil up.
  • Add a little butter if you like for taste (not necessary).

Watch this episode online

You might also like

Similar blogs