Episode 10 - Kūtai 3 ways
Kūtai Kīnaki - Marinated Mussels
Ingredients
- 1kg Kūtai
- 10 Cherry Tomatoes
- 1 large Red Onion
- 1 C Malt Vinegar
- 1-2 Tbspn White Sugar
- ¼ C Water
Auahi Kutai - smoked mussels
Ingredients
- 1/2kg Kūtai
- 1/2C Brown Sugar
- 1tspn Salt
- 1/2C Mānuka chips
Kūtai baked in coconut cream with chilli
Ingredients
- 1kg Kūtai in their shell
- 1can Coconut Cream
- 1-2 Fresh Chilli
- 1 Red Onion
- To garnish - Chilli flakes
- To taste - Salt and pepper
- 1 whole Capsicum
- 1 Zest of lemon or lime
- 2 cloves Garlic
Method: To make Kutai Kinaki - Marinated Mussels
- Chop mussels and tomatoes in half, dice onion then add vinegar, sugar and water.
- Taste if mix is too sour, add a little more water and sugar - if not enough bite, then add more vinegar.
Method: To make Auahi Kūtai - smoked mussels
- Clean mussel shells, halve then sprinkle mussel flesh (still in shell) with salt and brown sugar.
- Cover and refrigerate for at least 30mins.
- Remove from fridge and pour off excess liquid.
- Dampen Mānuka wood chips in either water or freshly brewed coffee (Heke-sim).
- Spread handful of mānuka chips on the base of your smoker.
- Turn on your gas/Fire and place smoker box over the flame.
- Once the chips start to smoulder, place your mussels in their shells on your rack and cover for 15-20 mins or until ready.
Method: To make Kūtai baked in coconut cream with chilli
- Wash the outside of the mussel shell prior to opening mussels.
- Lay out half shell mussels onto baking tray, add coconut cream into each shell.
- Finely dice capsicum, chilli, onion and garlic then put a little of each onto each mussel.
- Season with salt and pepper and then cook in oven at 180 degrees celsius for at least 20 minutes or until mussel is just cooked.
- Garnish with lemon or lime zest and chilli flakes.