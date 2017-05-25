Episode 10 - Kūtai 3 ways

TV show sub navigation

Kūtai 3 ways

Kūtai Kīnaki - Marinated Mussels

Ingredients

  • 1kg Kūtai
  • 10 Cherry Tomatoes
  • 1 large  Red Onion
  • 1 C Malt Vinegar
  • 1-2 Tbspn White Sugar
  • ¼ C Water             

Auahi Kutai - smoked mussels

Ingredients

  • 1/2kg Kūtai
  • 1/2C Brown Sugar
  • 1tspn Salt
  • 1/2C Mānuka chips               

Kūtai baked in coconut cream with chilli

Ingredients

  • 1kg Kūtai in their shell
  • 1can Coconut Cream
  • 1-2 Fresh Chilli
  • 1 Red Onion
  • To garnish - Chilli flakes
  • To taste - Salt and pepper
  • 1 whole Capsicum
  • 1 Zest of lemon or lime
  • 2 cloves Garlic

Method: To make Kutai Kinaki - Marinated Mussels

  1. Chop mussels and tomatoes in half, dice onion then add vinegar, sugar and water. 
  2. Taste if mix is too sour, add a little more water and sugar - if not enough bite, then add more vinegar. 

Method: To make Auahi Kūtai - smoked mussels

  1. Clean mussel shells, halve then sprinkle mussel flesh (still in shell) with salt and brown sugar.
  2. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30mins. 
  3. Remove from fridge and pour off excess liquid.
  4. Dampen Mānuka wood chips in either water or freshly brewed coffee (Heke-sim). 
  5. Spread handful of mānuka chips on the base of your smoker.
  6. Turn on your gas/Fire and place smoker box over the flame.
  7. Once the chips start to smoulder, place your mussels in their shells on your rack and cover for 15-20 mins or until ready.

Method: To make Kūtai baked in coconut cream with chilli

  1. Wash the outside of the mussel shell prior to opening mussels. 
  2. Lay out half shell mussels onto baking tray, add coconut cream into each shell. 
  3. Finely dice capsicum, chilli, onion and garlic then put a little of each onto each mussel.
  4. Season with salt and pepper and then cook in oven at 180 degrees celsius for at least 20 minutes or until mussel is just cooked. 
  5. Garnish with lemon or lime zest and chilli flakes.

