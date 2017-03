Wednesdays, 8.00pm (R).

We bring you award winners, Lynda and Jools Topp aka The Topp Twins who have performed around the world and throughout Aotearoa for more than 25 years. Their popular cast include Camp Mother and Camp Leader, the fabulous duo Ken and Ken, the Gingham Sisters; who just love country music and posh socialites Prue and Dilly from the Hawkes Bay. They’re iconic, well-loved and funnier than ever.