Repeats, weekdays, 11.00am - 12.00pm, 1.00pm - 2.00pm (R).

A Māori language learning course for absolute beginners. Designed by Professor John Moorfield, Tōku Reo works with an interactive website to reinforce and encourage further learning. The show is split into two sections; a grammar and a vocabulary section.

Viewers can use the tools on the Tōku Reo website to reinforce the lessons.