Repeats Saturday 04 March, 3.00pm

Celebrating the best in Māori Sport. We present coverage of Te Tohu Taakaro o Aotearoa - Māori Sports Awards 2016, honouring top Māori sports people in various catergories. To be held on Saturday, 26 November 2016 at the Vodafone Events Centre in South Auckland.

On Demand video available globally.

www.maorisportsawards.co.nz