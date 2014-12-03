Currently off air.

Series 10 repeats, Sundays, 6.00pm.

Te Tēpu is a ‘must-watch’ for lovers of the Māori language. This half-hour current affairs show sees three panelists join Chris Winitana at the table to discuss a major issue of the week. The emphasis is on putting breaking news in context, and examining issues from Māori perspectives.

Te Tēpu aims to expand beyond the practised sound bites of politicians, to the heart of the matter.

Chris Winitana is a Māori language and culture consultant, writer, journalist, teacher and television and music producer of Ngāti Tūwharetoa and Ngāi Tūhoe descent.