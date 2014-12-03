 Te Tēpu | Māori Television

Te Tēpu

Te Tēpu is a ‘must-watch’ for lovers of the Māori language.  This half-hour current affairs show sees three panelists join Chris Winitana at the table to discuss a major issue of the week.  The emphasis is on putting breaking news in context, and examining issues from Māori perspectives. 

Te Tēpu aims to expand beyond the practised sound bites of politicians, to the heart of the matter.

Chris Winitana is a Māori language and culture consultant, writer, journalist, teacher and television and music producer of Ngāti Tūwharetoa and Ngāi Tūhoe descent.

Prominent kaumātua as well as the country’s best practitioners of te reo Māori share their views on local, national and international issues with presenter Chris Winitana.

