Daily, subtitled, 5.30pm, 10.30pm. Repeats, Mondays - Saturdays, 8.30am. New series, Sunday 01 January, 5.30pm.

Daily, 7.30pm. Repeats, 10.30pm. New series starts, Sunday 01 January, 5.30pm.

Presented by Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu, and a team of experienced reporters and crew who bring you the latest local, national and international stories, 365 days of the year.

If you want to share what’s happening in your rohe, email our team at: shareyournews@maoritelevision.com

Also make sure you're following us on Facebook and Twitter for your breaking Māori news updates.

For more current affairs and indigenous stories, check out: Native Affairs.

Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

