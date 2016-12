Weekdays, 9.30am (R)

Repeats Monday 26 Dec, 6.30pm.

In conjunction with Te Puia, the NZ Māori Arts and Crafts Institute, Te Irikura presents 26 half‐hour episodes where viewers learn about weaving, painting and carving taonga Māori. The programme also aims to encourage viewers to appreciate the artistic value and workmanship of taonga, and be inspired by renowned Māori artists and craftspeople to create their own work.