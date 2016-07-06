Repeats, Sundays, 7.30pm (R).

Te Araroa: Tales from the Trails is a fresh look at Aotearoa by foot, allowing Pio Terei to connect with the people and local histories in a very real way. All the while, the unspoilt landscapes hark back to a time when Māori and Pākehā explorers first encountered this land.



Te Araroa website

Department of Conservation website

Pure NZ (Tourism NZ) website

On Demand video available to viewers in New Zealand and Australia.