 Te Araroa: Tales from the Trails | Māori Television

TV show sub navigation

Te Araroa: Tales from the Trails

  • On demand
  • Te Reo:Beginner

Repeats, Sundays, 7.30pm (R).

Te Araroa: Tales from the Trails is a fresh look at Aotearoa by foot, allowing Pio Terei to connect with the people and local histories in a very real way. All the while, the unspoilt landscapes hark back to a time when Māori and Pākehā explorers first encountered this land. 

Te Araroa website
Department of Conservation website
Pure NZ (Tourism NZ) website

On Demand video available to viewers in New Zealand and Australia.

On demand Recent videos

You might also like

Facebook

 