Don’t miss Māori wordplay and wit in action on Tautohetohe.The Māori language skills of two talented teams will be put to the test in the debate show Tautohetohe. The teams – made up of three reo Māori speakers – go head-to-head in the studio on a topic selected for each special, with one arguing for and the other against. The series is also a competition as the language and debate is judged by a panel of well-known reo Māori exponents.