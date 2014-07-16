 Tautohetohe | Māori Television

TV show sub navigation

Tautohetohe

  • On demand
  • Subtitles
  • Te Reo:Advanced

Currently off air.

Repeats, Wednesdays, 9.00pm.

Don’t miss Māori wordplay and wit in action on Tautohetohe.The Māori language skills of two talented teams will be put to the test in the debate show Tautohetohe. The teams – made up of three reo Māori speakers – go head-to-head in the studio on a topic selected for each special, with one arguing for and the other against. The series is also a competition as the language and debate is judged by a panel of well-known reo Māori exponents.

Latest episode

Returning in 2014 with a fresh and faster paced competition, Tihini Grant hosts provoking debates between tribes from across Aotearoa. Tonight: Ngāti Awa vs Judges. (FINAL)

On demand Recent videos

Tautohetohe, Series 6 Episode 19

Returning in 2014 with a fresh and faster paced competition, Tihini Grant hosts provoking debates between tribes from across Aotearoa. Tonight: Ngāi Tūhoe vs Ngāti Awa.

Tautohetohe, Series 6 Episode 18

Returning in 2014 with a fresh and faster paced competition, Tihini Grant hosts provoking debates between tribes from across Aotearoa. Tonight: Te Aupouri vs Ngāti Hine.

You might also like