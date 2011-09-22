Currently off air.

Sundays, 9.00pm.

Tāmaki Paenga Hira is a historical series and the first ever co-production with the Auckland War Memorial Museum. The 100 percent Māori language show explores the past of 13 taonga housed in the Māori court of the Auckland War Memorial Museum, giving a unique insight into the lives of ancestors they represent. Each episode is devoted to an item from the collection and will feature dramatic re-enactments of the events and people behind the taonga. The programme takes its title from the Māori name for the Auckland War Memorial Museum, Tāmaki Paenga Hira.