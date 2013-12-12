Survive Aotearoa

Barrie and Chris are parachuting when the bitterly cold southerly wind takes them off course and they land in a completely different location to what they intended, on the west side of Mount Tongariro.
Barrie and Chris head to Waitomo on a hunting expedidion with their trusty hunting dog, Hula. However, the trip is short-lived when Hula falls down into one of the caves and the boys are forced to rescue her.
Barrie and Chris are back country skiing on Mt Ruapehu where they witness an avalanche up above. It’s too dangerous to head back up to the skifield, so they are forced to spend the night out exposed on the mountain.
Barrie and Chris are driving along State Highway 6 on the South Island’s West Coast when they hit black ice and plunge down a 30m ravine. With the threat of leaking fuel the boys abandon the vehicle after salvaging what they can.
Barrie and Chris take on the scenario of a helicopter pilot’s worst nightmare: An emergency landing on top of the Southern Alps. Stranded on Isobel Glacier, they must cross glacial peaks and trek through sub alpine terrain to get out.
While kayaking from Nelson to Kaiteriteri, Barrie and Chris have to swim to the closest island when an open hatch takes on water. Wet and tired, they survive 24 hours using only what they salvage from the kayak and reach civilisation.
The guys are lost trampers stranded in the middle of the Tararua Ranges. Trying to find a way out, they encounter treacherous obstacles including swamplands, a dangerous slip causing an injury and a potentially life-threatening river crossing.
Chris and Barrie are stranded SCUBA divers. After surfacing to find no boat, they must find a way to Kapiti Island. Once there they’re faced with a steep 300m high rock climb and a potentially freezing cold night in their wetsuits.