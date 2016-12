Repeats, Sundays, 5.00pm (R).

Sidewalk Karaoke is an all new entertainment game show that literally hits the streets. It's the talent show that finds you with the chance of winning cold hard cash!​ Prizes start from $100, with the grand prize of $1000 up for grabs.

On Demand video available to viewers in New Zealand and Australia.