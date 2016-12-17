 Saturday Feature | Māori Television

Saturday Feature

Saturdays, 8.30pm.

Be entertained by a great selection of movies, Saturdays at 8.30pm.

(AO) The story of a great rivalry between a father and son, both professors at Hebrew University in Jerusalem. A prestigious national award brings the pair to a final, bitter confrontation. (RP)

Red Sorghum

(AO) In 1930s China a young woman is sent to marry the leprous owner of a winery. In the nearby red sorghum fields she falls for one of his servants. Starring Li Gong, Wen Jiang and Rujun Ten. (RP)

