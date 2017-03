Premieres, Thursday 19 May, 7.00pm

A reality series following two haka groups, King's College and Te Kura Māori o Hoani Waititi and the day of their lives, where they put everything on the line for the mana of taking home the Duncan McIntyre Trophy at the 2016 Secondary Schools National Kapa Haka competition.

On Demand video available globally, except episodes 11 and 12, which are available in Australia and New Zealand only.