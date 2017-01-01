New series premieres, Thursday 23 March, 9.00pm.

The Ring Inz promises to deliver a fresh, new vibrant style of comedy drama, with bold characters, a collision of relationships and personal interactions all centred on this motley crews unburning passion for kapa haka. It’s Pitch Perfect meets Modern Family set on a Marae, celebrating the individual quirks that make us who we are and the achievements that can be gained when we all band together. This is the comedy that will transport you to a delightful world of collaboration, conflict and an enduring sense of whanaungatanga.

On Demand videos available Globally.