Riiki ARL

  • Te Reo:Advanced

Repeats, Saturdays, 9.00pm.

Māori Television in association with Auckland Rugby League, brings you the SAS Fox Memorial Shield games voiced over in te reo Māori.

FINAL: Māori Television, in association with Auckland Rugby League, brings to you the Fox Memorial Shield games. Te Atatu Roosters v Bay Roskill Vikings.

