New series, Wednesdays, 8.30pm

Real Husbands of Hollywood follows the daily lives of Kevin Hart and his celebrity friends as they play a comic fictionalised version of themselves in a parody that skews all things “Housewives”. Other stars include Nick Cannon, Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, J.B. Smoove and Nelly, with an entertaining mix of special guests weaved throughout the series.

On Demand video available to viewers in NZ for 10 days.