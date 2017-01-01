 R & R | Māori Television

R & R

  • New series
  • On demand
  • Te Reo:Beginner

New series premieres, Monday 06 February, 9.30am.

Hosted by Robert Rakete, R&R sees discussions focusing on lifestyle issues and popular culture.

On Demand video available GLOBALLY for 30 days.

Close up shot of Robert Rakete

R & R with Robert Rakete.

GRID

GRID

GRID is a fast moving half-hour magazine style programme presented in the English and Māori languages.

Repeats, Wednesdays, 7.00pm & 3.00pm Fridays from 03 March

