R & R
- New series
- On demand
- Te Reo:Beginner
New series premieres, Monday 06 February, 9.30am.
Hosted by Robert Rakete, R&R sees discussions focusing on lifestyle issues and popular culture.
On Demand video available GLOBALLY for 30 days.
Jump to navigation Jump to content
Singer, song-writer and personality powerhouse Anika Moa hosts her all new talk show.
Currently off air.
GRID is a fast moving half-hour magazine style programme presented in the English and Māori languages.
Repeats, Wednesdays, 7.00pm & 3.00pm Fridays from 03 March