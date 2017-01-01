Available On Demand.

What happens when you lure three drag queens out of their city playground and inject them in the middle of Hokianga for 7 days? Drama, mischief, meltdowns - and that’s just the car trip up there. Queens of Panguru is a reality series that follows the (mis)adventures of Ramon, Maihi and Jay who swap their glamourous heels for dirty gumboots in the most camp Māori Television series yet. Surviving the bush and each other has never been more dramatic.

On demand video available GLOBALLY.