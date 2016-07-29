 Pukuhohe | Māori Television

TV show sub navigation

Pukuhohe

  • On demand
  • Off Air
  • Te Reo:Advanced

Mondays, 8.30pm

Series 2, Fridays 7.00pm.

A half hour game show Pukuhohe, made especially for Māori Language Week, airs on Te Reo channel Monday to Friday at 7.00pm. 

Latest episode

FINAL: The brand new studio game show that puts two teams against each other in a game of wits and cunning to test their Reo skills and take out the Championship title.

On demand Recent videos

Pukuhohe, Series 2 Episode 19

The brand new studio game show that puts two teams against each other in a game of wits and cunning to test their Reo skills and take out the Championship title.

Pukuhohe, Series 2 Episode 18

The brand new studio game show that puts two teams against each other in a game of wits and cunning to test their Reo skills and take out the Championship title.

You might also like

2KAHA

2KAHA

A studio show dedicated to everything positively Māori, featuring presenters Olly Coddington and Bree P…

Read more about 2KAHA

Currently off air.

Facebook

 