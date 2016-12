Series 13, Weekdays, 7.30am(R).

Series 13 repeats, Sundays, 5.00pm - 6.30pm, weekdays, 5.30pm.

Award-winning children’s bilingual Māori language show Pūkana is now in it’s 16th year of bringing laughter and fun to TV screens for children in New Zealand and around the world.

Pūkana is targeted at Māori speakers aged 8-12 years, but its actual audience ranges from 6 to 60, and includes many te reo learners, Māori and Pākehā.