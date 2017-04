Currently off air.

Repeats, Tuesdays, 9.30pm.

A documentary series that explores the unique stories of Kaitiaki Māori. In Māori mythology kaitiaki are guardians that watch over the people, they are there to protect regions and warn of tapu. Kaitiaki take many forms from taniwha that inhabit streams, rivers, caves and the ocean, They are whales, stingrays, birds, lizards and various other creatures.