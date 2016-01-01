Play
- New series
- On demand
- Te Reo:Beginner
Repeats, Sundays at 1.30pm
Hosted by ex-Tall Black Brendon Pongia, PLAY is a sports show with personality, wit and humour. When you want what’s hot in sport just press PLAY.
Jump to navigation Jump to content
Singer, song-writer and personality powerhouse Anika Moa hosts her all new talk show.
Currently off air.
2015 Senior Secondary Schools National Basketball Championships.
Repeats, Sundays, 2.30pm (R). Nationals start, Saturday 08 October, 2.30pm LIVESTREAM.