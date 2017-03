Premieres, Monday 20 March, 8.00pm.

Pio Terei and Peter Peeti both share a love for fishing, hunting and the great outdoors. More importantly they both have a passion for kai. One loves to cook and the other loves to eat! Together, Pete & Pio will bring their unique ingredients of Māori fun, humour and outdoor prowess.

On Demand video available for 60 days.