A general knowledge quiz show where schools compete to become the first Patapātai champions for 2015. Twelve secondary schools from Invercargill to Te Araroa have taken up the challenge. Students’ progress through 3 rounds; general knowledge, curriculum subjects, Te Reo Māori, and the last round challenges students’ in the arts, performance and entertainment.

