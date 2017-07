New series, Mondays, 7.50am, repeats 4.20pm (R), and Saturdays 7.40am (R).

Join Waioira and Rereahu, two rangatahi on a competitively wild journey, a seriously action-packed, adrenalin-pumping adventure series, as they visit the many most popular and fun spots in Aotearoa. This 100% reo show will be a great way to see what fun activities this country has to offer through the eyes of rangatahi.

On Demand available worldwide.