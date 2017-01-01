What small fixes can we make to get a good price?

On The Ladder
Guiding whānau through the journey to getting established on the property ladder is what Tahei Simpson is all about.
Jump to navigation Jump to content
Guiding whānau through the journey to getting established on the property ladder is what Tahei Simpson is all about.
Interiors expert Margot Ah Kuoi says there are things you can do that don't cost a cent:
Remove as many family photos, personal memorabilia etc as possible...people need to be able to see themselves living in your home;
Remove any unnecessary small pieces of furniture...create a sense of space;
Sort, purge & de-clutter closets, pantries, storage areas & garage...storage is "prime real estate" in a house;
Try to minimise "small" items on surfaces including kitchen & bathroom counters, especially make up & toiletries...these just make these smaller rooms look messy;
Look at your front door area - does it need a clean? Clean it for a nice first impression.