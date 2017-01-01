Is there assistance to install a heat pump or pink batts?

Q: My father is a recent widower. He has to have heating near him all the time. We as children are busy organizing our mothers unveiling in Feb 2018 and really can't afford to install a heat pump or pink batts in his walls at the homestead. Are there any organisations out there that are affordable to help?

Answer:

Kia ora, Hine

Thanks for your question and aroha atu ki to pāpā.

You may have heard of assistance you can get through the EECA or Energywise where you apply for grants for ceiling and underfloor insulation. Have a look at their website here to see if your dad qualifies.

You'll also see a link at the bottom of that webpage that will take you to payment options you might have available to you through your local council and the bank if you have a mortgage. To get a heat pump I think you usually have to have insulation installed first. Ratepayers can be eligible for say $5,000 in Auckland which is then payable in manageable amounts added to your rates bill.

Insulation and good heating is so important to the health of our whānau. Two of my kids are sensitive to respiratory illnesses so a clean, dry home is one of my biggest priorities. Hope these organisations can help out your dad.