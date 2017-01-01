Merging KiwiSaver contributions to buy a property

On The Ladder
Dynamic presenter and Financial Adviser Tahei Simpson provides whānau with the keys to unlock their future and encourages first steps onto the property market. Available On Demand only.
Jump to navigation Jump to content
Dynamic presenter and Financial Adviser Tahei Simpson provides whānau with the keys to unlock their future and encourages first steps onto the property market. Available On Demand only.
Q: Can a mother and son with KiwiSaver, merge their two contributions to buy a property?
You can find out more here and by contacting your KiwiSaver provider.