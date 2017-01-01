On The Ladder

Dynamic presenter and Financial Adviser Tahei Simpson provides whānau with the keys to unlock their future and encourages first steps onto the property market. Available On Demand only.

Merging KiwiSaver contributions to buy a property

Q: Can a mother and son with KiwiSaver, merge their two contributions to buy a property?

Yes family members can both put their KiwiSaver funds towards buying a house, as long as both intend to live in the house and you meet the criteria to withdraw your savings. 

You can find out more here and by contacting your KiwiSaver provider.

