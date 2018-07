Ngā Tāngata Taumata Rau - Te Waipounamu

Nga Tāngata Taumata Rau is a one hour reo Maori documentary series that showcases reo excellence, profiling native speakers from iwi of varying rohe, while sharing in true life accounts. New series premieres, Sunday 08 July, 6.00pm (SUBTITLED), and then On Demand.