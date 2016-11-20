Ngā Tāngata Taumata Rau

Kahurangi Maxwell brings us the stories of people who live in the Te Arawa regions of Rotorua, Rotoiti, Maketu, Awahou and Tarawera, some so far off the beaten track, so immersed in their own communities, that many viewers will be meeting them for the first time.
FINAL: In this final episode, Kahurangi Maxwell finds herself doing a ‘Cross Fit’ work out with School Principal Tukiterangi and wife Rēnata. They both tell Kahurangi of their Kura ambitions, kapahaka visions and everything in between.
Ngā Waru Pumanawa: Today Kahurangi Maxwell braves the cold and spends indoors with local Awahou kaumātua Ngamaru Raerino. Nestled in his lakeside retreat Ngamuru shares his life story from movie writer to education specialist.