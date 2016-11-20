 Ngā Tāngata Taumata Rau | Māori Television

Ngā Tāngata Taumata Rau

Series 2 repeats, Sundays, 9.30pm (R).

Currently off air.

Ngā Tangata Taumata Rau - 'Ngā Waru Pūmanawa'

Kahurangi Maxwell brings us the stories of people who live in the Te Arawa regions of Rotorua, Rotoiti, Maketu, Awahou and Tarawera, some so far off the beaten track, so immersed in their own communities, that many viewers will be meeting them for the first time. 

http://mauiproductions.wix.com/nztv
http://www.nzherald.co.nz/rotorua-daily-post/news/news/

On Demand video available globally.

FINAL: In this final episode, Kahurangi Maxwell finds herself doing a ‘Cross Fit’ work out with School Principal Tukiterangi and wife Rēnata. They both tell Kahurangi of their Kura ambitions, kapahaka visions and everything in between.

Maori Television