Repeats, Sundays, 6.00pm. (R)

Series 1 repeats, Sundays, 9.00pm (R).

Ngā Tāngata Taumata Rau - Ngā Tamariki ō Te Kohu.

A reo Māori documentary series showcasing reo excellence. On her travels Mere will unravel amazing characters, stories and practices of the Tūhoe people and expose viewers to the mita of Tūhoe.

Presented by Mere McLean, Native speakers of Ngāi Tūhoe share their true life accounts in a dialect unique unto Tūhoe.