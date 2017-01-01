 Neighbourhood | Māori Television

Neighbourhood

New series premieres, Sunday 11 June, 12.00pm.

Neighbourhood is a television series that explores what diversity really means for kiwis. It’s a conversation that has never been more relevant. 

Come with us as we explore the many vibrant neighbourhoods throughout New Zealand, where a diverse mix of New Zealanders share powerful personal stories covering a rich mix of culture, creativity and social activism.

On Demand videos available GLOBALLY for 60 days.

