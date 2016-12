Series 1 repeats, Sundays, 12.00pm (R).

MY REGGAE SONG - A brand new show dedicated entirely to celebrating reggae music.

Hosted by Matariki Whatarau, the show features behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with reggae musicians from around the country as well as more than 60 performances from 26 reggae groups and several solo artists. Reggae stars Cornerstone Roots, Herbs, and Troy Kingi feature in the 13 episode series.

Please note: OnDemand Video available in New Zealand and Australia only.