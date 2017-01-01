Premieres, Thursday 23 March, 9.30pm.

My Party Song brings the party to your living room along with your favourite Māori song birds, The Modern Māori Quartet, as they host this weekly tribute to the musical anthems that Aotearoa adores. Reminisce on all the songs we love to sing when we kick back, put on a kai, whip out a guitar and relax with a bunch of friends and whānau. Catch the classics through to RnB each week, with the help of some awesome musical guests.

On Demand video available to viewers in New Zealand and Australia.