SPANAKOPITA (Spinach & Feta Pie)

Preheat oven to 200C.

Use 28cm diameter baking tray

Ingredients

For Pastry:

3½ cups plain flour

1 tsp salt

3 tbsp olive oil

¼ cup warm water, enough to form a soft dough

100g melted butter

1 tbsp olive oil

Filling

½ bunch silverbeet washed

1 English spinach bunch, washed

2 tbsp each of following herbs:

Continental parsley, dill, basil leaves, mint leaves, chopped

¾ cup shallots, finely sliced

200g Australian feta

100g Greek feta

3 eggs, lightly beaten

Pepper to season

Method

Prepare the baking tray by coating the base and sides with butter and a little olive oil.

Pastry:

Mix the flour with salt in a large bowl and make a well in centre. Add olive oil and enough warm water to make a soft dough. Knead for about 5 minutes until smooth and soft, cover with cling wrap and put aside.

Filling:

Wash the silverbeet and spinach well and chop. Lightly grease with olive oil a deep frypan, add spinach and silverbeet, stirring occasionally over medium heat until wilted. Drain excess water and set aside in a large mixing bowl. Chop and fry the shallots in olive oil, until translucent. Place in bowl with wilted greens. Crumble the feta cheeses into the bowl using your fingertips. Add the chopped herbs, pepper and the lightly beaten eggs and mix well. Set aside and prepare the pastry.

Note – feta cheese is salty so no extra salt is required.