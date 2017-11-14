TV show sub navigation

Potato & Spinach with Poppy Seeds (Alo-Palang Posto)

Ingredients

  • 1½k potatoes, chopped
  • 5 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tsp Fenugreek seeds
  • 1 tsp Mustard seeds
  • 1 tbsp fresh ginger, chopped
  • 4 small chillies chopped (a mix of red & green)
  • 1 tbsp finely crushed ginger
  • 1½  salt
  • ½ tsp turmeric
  • 150g white poppy seeds (buy from Indian supply shop)
  • 3 bunches English spinach

Method

  1. Peel and finely chop potatoes. 
  2. Cover the base of a pressure cooker with olive oil and fry the fenugreek and mustard seeds 
  3. Add the fresh ginger, chopped chillies, crushed ginger and stir
  4. Add the potato, salt and turmeric for colour and mix 
  5. Cook in pressure cooker until the potato is half cooked  (approx 5 minutes)
  6. Grind the poppy seeds to a powder and add to potatoes 
  7. Chop the spinach finely and fold into potato mixture, keep stirring until potatoes turn to pure and spinach reduces 
  8. Be careful not to overcook and lose the colour of the spinach


This dish is a wonderful accompaniment with lamb curry.

Note:  If not using a pressure cooker, choose a saucepan with a firm lid over a low heat and cook potatoes until half cooked. 

