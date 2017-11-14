Potato & Spinach with Poppy Seeds (Alo-Palang Posto)

Ingredients
- 1½k potatoes, chopped
- 5 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp Fenugreek seeds
- 1 tsp Mustard seeds
- 1 tbsp fresh ginger, chopped
- 4 small chillies chopped (a mix of red & green)
- 1 tbsp finely crushed ginger
- 1½ salt
- ½ tsp turmeric
- 150g white poppy seeds (buy from Indian supply shop)
- 3 bunches English spinach
Method
- Peel and finely chop potatoes.
- Cover the base of a pressure cooker with olive oil and fry the fenugreek and mustard seeds
- Add the fresh ginger, chopped chillies, crushed ginger and stir
- Add the potato, salt and turmeric for colour and mix
- Cook in pressure cooker until the potato is half cooked (approx 5 minutes)
- Grind the poppy seeds to a powder and add to potatoes
- Chop the spinach finely and fold into potato mixture, keep stirring until potatoes turn to pure and spinach reduces
- Be careful not to overcook and lose the colour of the spinach
This dish is a wonderful accompaniment with lamb curry.
Note: If not using a pressure cooker, choose a saucepan with a firm lid over a low heat and cook potatoes until half cooked.