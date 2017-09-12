TV show sub navigation

Ngai Ngai with Fried Fish

Prepared by Stella Lufu

Ingredients:

  • 1 whole fish, cut crossways into 2inch segments 

Marinade:

  • 1 garlic clove, crushed
  • 1 knob of ginger, grated
  • 1 tsp turmeric
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 Bunch Ngai Ngai (Rosella leaves)
  • 1 large tomato, chopped
  • ¼ onion, chopped 
  • 2 tbsp Palm oil

Method:

  1. Marinate fish in a mixture of garlic, ginger, turmeric and salt.
  2. Wash leaves, remove the little stems and chop leaf finely. 
  3. Place onion, tomato and the chopped leaves into a saucepan with about 120 mls of water and simmer. 
  4. When the leaves have reduced and turned brown, add palm oil and salt to taste and cook for a few more minutes.
  5. Fry fish pieces in olive oil.
  6. Place fish pieces on serving dish and spoon mixture over the fish.

This mixture is often eaten on its own.

