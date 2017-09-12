Ngai Ngai with Fried Fish

Prepared by Stella Lufu
Ingredients:
- 1 whole fish, cut crossways into 2inch segments
Marinade:
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 1 knob of ginger, grated
- 1 tsp turmeric
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 Bunch Ngai Ngai (Rosella leaves)
- 1 large tomato, chopped
- ¼ onion, chopped
- 2 tbsp Palm oil
Method:
- Marinate fish in a mixture of garlic, ginger, turmeric and salt.
- Wash leaves, remove the little stems and chop leaf finely.
- Place onion, tomato and the chopped leaves into a saucepan with about 120 mls of water and simmer.
- When the leaves have reduced and turned brown, add palm oil and salt to taste and cook for a few more minutes.
- Fry fish pieces in olive oil.
- Place fish pieces on serving dish and spoon mixture over the fish.
This mixture is often eaten on its own.