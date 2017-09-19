TV show sub navigation

Melanzane Ripiene (Stuffed Eggplant)

STUFFED EGGPLANT   (Melanzane Ripiene)
Prepared by Angela Pacialeo

Ingredients

  • 1kg small eggplants  (2 halves per serve)
  • 2 cups breadcrumbs
  • 1 cup Pecorino cheese with black pepper
  • 2 eggs
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Garlic
  • Continental parsley
  • Olive oil

Method

  1. Remove stems and cut the eggplants in half.  Place them in a large pot of water and bring to the boil.  Simmer for about 20 minutes.  Remove when flesh is soft, drain and leave to cool.
  2. With a small spoon, carefully remove all the flesh from each half of the eggplant, leaving the skin intact.
  3. Place the pulp in a colander to drain off excess water.  To the eggplant pulp, add crushed garlic, breadcrumbs, pecorino cheese, 2 eggs, chopped parsley, salt and pepper to taste. Mix well.
  4. Adjust the consistency by adding more breadcrumbs or cheese to the mixture if too moist, another egg if too dry.
  5. Fill the skins with mixture and shallow fry both sides of each half in hot oil.
  6. Any left over stuffing can be shaped into a pattie and fried separately.
  7. Drain on paper toweling. 
  8. They can be served hot or cold. 

