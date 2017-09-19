Melanzane Ripiene (Stuffed Eggplant)

STUFFED EGGPLANT (Melanzane Ripiene)
Prepared by Angela Pacialeo
Ingredients
- 1kg small eggplants (2 halves per serve)
- 2 cups breadcrumbs
- 1 cup Pecorino cheese with black pepper
- 2 eggs
- Salt
- Pepper
- Garlic
- Continental parsley
- Olive oil
Method
- Remove stems and cut the eggplants in half. Place them in a large pot of water and bring to the boil. Simmer for about 20 minutes. Remove when flesh is soft, drain and leave to cool.
- With a small spoon, carefully remove all the flesh from each half of the eggplant, leaving the skin intact.
- Place the pulp in a colander to drain off excess water. To the eggplant pulp, add crushed garlic, breadcrumbs, pecorino cheese, 2 eggs, chopped parsley, salt and pepper to taste. Mix well.
- Adjust the consistency by adding more breadcrumbs or cheese to the mixture if too moist, another egg if too dry.
- Fill the skins with mixture and shallow fry both sides of each half in hot oil.
- Any left over stuffing can be shaped into a pattie and fried separately.
- Drain on paper toweling.
- They can be served hot or cold.