Mandaean Spiced Duck

Ingredients:
For Stuffing
- A handful of sultanas
- 1 large onion
- 2 tsp Mandaean spice mix (cinnamon, clove, black pepper, ginger, sweet paprika, cardamom and nutmeg)
- 1 tsp turmeric
- 2 tsp salt
- 1 whole duck
- 2 tsp salt
- 2 tsp citric acid
- 5 tsp Mandaean spice mix
- 3 tsp turmeric
- 3 dried limes
- Vinegar
1 bunch of radish with leaves
Method
- Wash the duck twice in cold water and then again with boiling water so all fat and smell is washed away.
- Drain thoroughly.
- Remove the neck and the wings of the duck and keep for later use.
- Coat the cavity with a mixture of salt and citric acid. This helps tenderize the duck.
Prepare stuffing:
- Dice the onion and mix with the sultanas and rinse in cold water.
- Drain and add 2 teaspoons Mandaean spice mix, 1 teaspoon turmeric, and salt.
- Mix together.
- Place the duck in a large bowl and fill the cavity with the prepared stuffing.
- Sew up cavity to secure the stuffing.
- Take the duck wings and tuck them into the neck cavity to block any stuffing escaping from that end.
- Bring a large pot of water to a rolling boil and place duck and the neck into pot with 2 teaspoons of the Mandaean spice,1 tsp turmeric and 3 washed dried limes.
- The duck will need to simmer for a total of 2 hours. After the first 30 minutes, turn the duck over and check water level.
- After another 30 minutes, remove the duck from the pot and pierce several times with a knife to allow the spiced flavours to penetrate the flesh and cook the duck from the inside.
- Skim off the fat from the surface of the broth and keep to one side in a fry pan. Remove the dried limes which should have softened and in a bowl mash them and return to the broth.
- Put the duck back in the pot up the other way, cook for a further 40 mins approx.
- Heat the skimmed duck fat in the fry pan. Add 1 teaspoon each of turmeric and Mandaean spice mix to the fat. Remove the duck from the pot, place in the fat and fry each side until golden brown. Remove the duck wings and it is ready to be served.
- This duck is traditionally served with radishes, washed radish leaves and pickled vegetables.
- Strain the broth from the duck and serve as a delicious soup.