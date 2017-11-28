Lawar (Green Bean Salad with Chicken)

Recipe
The minced chicken in this recipe can be replace by beef, pork or shredded young jackfruit.
Ingredients
- 3 cups Snake beans, cut in ½ cm slices.
- 250g chicken mince
- ½ cup fresh coconut, roasted
- Juice of 1 Bali lime or half a lime
- Dried onion flakes for garnish
Chicken spice paste
- 2 large red chillies
- 13g ginger, peeled & chopped
- 20g lesser galangal (kencur),chopped
- 10g tumeric, chopped
- 25g galangal (laos), chopped
- 1 stalk lemongrass, chopped
- 6-8 eschallots, chopped
- 6 garlic cloves, chopped
- 8g coriander seeds
- 3 candlenuts, chopped
- 2 tbsp light palm sugar
- 2 kaffir lime leaves
- 1 desert spoon black peppercorn
- 1 desert spoon white peppercorn
- 10g roasted shrimp paste
- Salt to taste
- 100ml canola oil for frying
Method
- If its possible to find a fresh coconut. Break open and remove the white flesh. Cut into chunks and toast it under the grill. When it is cool, shave it and store in an airtight container until ready to use.
- Chop all the ingredients for the spice paste very finely and combine in a mortar and pestle and pound to paste. Fry off the spice paste in 2 tbsp of oil for about 3 minutes. Add 2 finely chopped dry bay leaves, mix well and set aside.
- Boil water in a saucepan, add 1 tsp of salt and place the chicken mince into the water to cook for about 5 – 8 minutes. Break any lumps of meat so that it is cooked thoroughly.
- When cooked, remove mince with a slotted spoon and place in bowl.
- Using the chicken stock from the meat, bring to boil again and put in the chopped snake beans. Blanch for about 2 minutes. (Do not overcook, beans should be crunchy). Drain the beans and add to chicken.
- Add the spice paste to the beans and chicken and mix thoroughly with your hands.
- Mix through half a cup of shaved coconut, squeeze the juice of half a lime over the mixture and sprinkle with dried onion flakes and serve.
- Serve with steamed rice.