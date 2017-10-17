Kabuli Pilau (Qabili Pilau)

Ingredients:
Topping
- 100g Pistachio nuts
- 100g almonds
- 2 large carrots, julienned
- 250g sultanas
- Olive Oil
Rice
- 7 cups (1400g) Basmati Rice
- Salt
- 4-5 large onions diced
- 2 tbsp masala spice mix
- 2 tbsp cumin seeds
Meat
- 1 .5 kilos lamb, leg meat cut into cubes
- 1 cup fried onions (buy from any Asian supplier)
- 2-3 Cardamom pods, cracked
- 2 tsp masala spice mix
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 1 tsp black pepper
- Pinch of salt
- 1 glass water
- Oil
Method:
- To prepare topping, soak pistachio nuts in water for 3-4 hours, remove skin and place back in cold water to keep colour.
- Soak the almonds in water and remove skins.
- Julienne the carrots and fry in approx 1 cm of oil for approx 2-3 mins. When the moisture has been drawn out of the carrots and they are soft but not brown, remove with a slotted spoon and drain. Set aside.
- Fry sultanas in the same oil for about 1 minute. The sultanas will expand, remove immediately and set aside with carrot.
Meat
- Add oil to pressure cooker and fry the onion until soft.
- Add the meat, salt and pepper and brown. Then add cracked cardamom, masala spice mix, 1 small glass of water and cook in pressure cooker for 20-25 minutes. (If cooking in large saucepan, simmer until meat is tender)
- Drain the liquid from meat and set aside. Transfer meat into a separate bowl.
Rice
- Pour rice into a large mixing bowl and cover in water.
- Wash rice and soak for 4-5 hours.
- Bring 2- 2½ litres water (or enough water to cover the rice), to the boil in a large pot, add rice and salt, cover and cook for 6-7 minutes or until the rice is cooked. (Don’t overcook) Drain the water.
- Off the heat, put rice back in pot and add the reserved liquid from the meat.
- Mix through. Add 2 tsp masala spice mix and 1 tsp cumin seeds and stir. Rubbing the cumin seeds between the palms of your hands over the pot helps release some of the flavour.
- Use the end of the mixing spoon to poke holes in the rice (this allows steam to escape) and drizzle with a little olive oil
Place the meat around the perimeter of the pot on top pf the rice.
Wrap the saucepan lid with 2-3 tea towels to absorb the steam and place the lid back on top.
Cook on maximum heat for 2 – 3 minutes until steam can be seen coming out from pot, approx 5 mins. Reduce to medium and cook for 30 mins on low heat.
Leave 5 minutes then mix rice thoroughly in pot to mix oil and juice through the rice before serving.
Pile half the rice onto a large platter, then place some of the meat. Cover the meat with the remaining rice and garnish with the carrots, sultanas, pistachios and almonds. Finally sprinkle with a spoonful of crushed cardamom over the top.