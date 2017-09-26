Fried Wontons with Dipping Sauce
Prepared by Eileen Yip
Ingredients
- 1 packet wonton wrappers (approx. 50 wrappers)
- 500g lean mince pork
- 1½ cups finely chopped Chinese cabbage (wong nga baak or wong bok)
- 1 small tin of water chestnuts
- 1 egg
- 6 cloves garlic
- 3 tbsp oyster sauce
- Salt
- Pepper
- 2 tsp corn flour
- Vegetable oil for frying
Method
- Chop water chestnuts and garlic finely. Blanch the chopped Chinese cabbage (approx 8 leaves) and squeeze out excess water.
- Combine pork, Chinese cabbage, 1 egg, garlic, water chestnuts, oyster sauce, salt, pepper into a deep bowl. Mix well.
- Put 1 teaspoon of mixture in the centre of wonton wrapper and gather edges of wrapper around filling, press firmly at top above filling.
Or
- Mix corn flour with a little water to form a paste
- Put 1 teaspoon of mixture closer to one corner of the wrapper, fold the corner over the mixture, then over one more time. Turn the right and left corners to meet, brush one corner with the corn flour paste before pressing corners together. This takes practice; the first method is easier for beginners.
- Heat oil in a pan or wok, deep fry until golden brown, approx. 3 minutes. Drain and serve with sauce.
Dipping Sauce
- ¼ cup white vinegar
- ¼ cup white sugar
- ¼ cup tomato sauce
- ¼ cup water
Combine all 4 ingredients in a pot and bring to boil. Thicken with corn flour mixed with a little water.