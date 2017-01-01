TV show sub navigation

Bun Rieu - Pork, crab and noodle soup

Ingredients

  • 6 litres Chicken stock
  • 150g pork mince
  • 200g tin crab mince
  • 400g tin crab meat in spices
  • 200g fresh crab meat
  • 200g dried shrimps, blended
  • 3 tbsp fish sauce
  • 12 eggs
  • 6 Tomatoes, chopped into large chunks
  • 8 Spring onions
  • 1 packet of lightly fried fresh bean curd (tofu)
  • 3 tbsp tomato paste
  • Oil
  • 180g Tamarind – soaked overnight in water or cooked for 10 min in water
  • 1 Lemon
  • 1 tbsp sugar
  • 450g pack Vermicelli noodles
  • 1 Lettuce
     

Method

  1. Place pork mince into large bowl
  2. Add crab meat, dried shrimps, 12 eggs and fish sauce 
  3. Mix well
  4. In a very large saucepan, bring the chicken stock to the boil
  5. One spoonful at a time, scoop the pork and crab mixture into the stock 
  6. When the meat rises to the surface of the stock, add the tomatoes and sliced bean curd
  7. In a separate small saucepan, heat a splash of olive oil and 3 tablespoons of tomato paste and stir for a couple of minutes 
  8. Pour over the top of soup to add colour
  9. Place pre-soaked tamarind paste into a strainer over soup 
  10. Pour a couple of spoonfuls of hot broth through sieve to help release flavour from the pulp
  11. Add chopped spring onions, lemon and sugar

To serve:

Soften the Vermicelli noodles in hot water and place a handful into individual soup bowls.  Pour the soup over the noodles.  Top with thinly sliced lettuce.

